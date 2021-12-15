Photo Release

December 15, 2021 On working, non-working holidays: Sen. Pia Cayetano, during Wednesday’s hybrid plenary session, December 15, 2021, inquires about the declaration of working and non-working holidays, recalling that there was a discussion in the past on the Philippines having so many holidays already. Cayetano made the manifestation before the senators tackled House Bill No. 7651, or an Act Declaring June 10 of Every Year as “Danding Cojuangco Day”, a special non-working holiday, in commemoration of his birth anniversary. Senate President Vicente Sotto III said the Senate agreed that declaring non-working holidays should be done “sparingly for national holidays.” Sotto said local non-working holidays should be declared on a case-to-case basis. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)