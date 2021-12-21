Photo Release

December 21, 2021 We will not stop!: Senate Blue Ribbon Committee chairman Sen. Richard Gordon made this assertion as he presides over the 17th virtual hearing on the 2020 Commission on Audit (COA) report and other issues related to budget utilization of the Department of Health (DOH), especially its expenditures related to the fight against COVID-19. Gordon also warned other individuals connected to Pharmally Pharmaceutical Corp. that the committee would continue to look for them and bring them to justice. Among the individuals identified by Gordon include Jayson Uson, Gerald Cruz, Sophia Custodio, Dennis Manalastas and former Procurement Service of the Department of Budget and Management (PS-DBM) head Lloyd Christopher Lao who has refused to attend the Senate panel investigation and gone into hiding. “We want you to know this, we are resolute. We are not going to stop,” Gordon stressed Tuesday, December 21, 2021. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)