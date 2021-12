Photo Release

December 22, 2021 Southern Leyte: Senator Win Gatchalian surveying the damages brought about by Typhoon Odette in the area, 21 Dec. 2021. Gatchalian is urging the Department of Education (DepEd), Department of Health (DOH), and Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) to uphold the safety and welfare of children in Odette-hit areas. Photo by Mark Cayabyab/OS WIN GATCHALIAN