Photo Release

December 23, 2021 CEBU: Survivors of Super Typhoon Odette narrate to Senator Francis “Kiko” Pangilinan how strong winds blew away the roofs off their homes, and will spend Christmas in makeshift shelters. Pangilinan and wife Mega Star Sharon Cuneta flew to Cebu on Thursday to distribute food packages to about 100 families affected by Super Typhoon Odette. Pangilinan was in Surigao Wednesday and in Leyte Tuesday to also distribute relief packages.