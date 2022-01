Photo Release

January 5, 2022 Pasay City: Senator Win Gatchalian speaks at the Senate Session Hall during the Committee of the Whole hearing on the government’s framework for COVID-19 vaccination program, 11 Jan. 2021. Gatchalian is pressing the urgency of strengthening the country’s anti-trafficking laws to address the surge of online child sexual abuse complaints in the country. Photo by Mark Cayabyab/OS WIN GATCHALIAN