Photo Release

January 10, 2022 Pasay City: Senator Win Gatchalian at the Senate Session Hall, 19 Jan. 2021. Gatchalian hailed the signing of a law that would grant tax relief to private schools, a move that the lawmaker said would help them stay afloat amid the devastating effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. Photo by Mark Cayabyab/OS WIN GATCHALIAN