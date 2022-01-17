Photo Release

January 17, 2022 Ecozones for rural development: Sen. Imee Marcos, chairperson of the Committee on Economic Affairs, presides over Monday’s virtual hearing on several bills seeking the creation of special economic zones January 17, 2022. In the agenda are 11 bills seeking the establishment of special economic zones in the provinces of Cebu, Marinduque, Iloilo, Occidental Mindoro, Oriental Mindoro, Ilocos Sur, Surigao del Sur, Negros Occidental, and Bohol. “These bills are urgently required for rural development, particularly in the age after COVID,” Marcos said. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)