Photo Release

January 17, 2022 First plenary session of 2022: Senate President Vicente C. Sotto III joins his colleagues during the opening prayer prior to the start of the hybrid plenary session Monday, January 17, 2022, the first of this year. During the session, the chamber approved 16 proposed measures on third and final reading. The Senate went on a break from December 18 to January 16 for the holiday season. The session would resume on Monday, January 24, 2022 after Sotto ordered to extend work suspension in the Senate in view of the rising number of employees who have been recently tested positive for COVID-19 (Voltaire F. Domingo/Senate PRIB)