January 28, 2022 Bringing in more deserving leaders: Senate Majority Leader Juan Miguel “Migz” F. Zubiri, during the virtual inquiry into possible violations of Republic Act. No. 11207 Friday, January 28, 2022, says Senate Resolution No. 985, filed by Sen. Aquilino “Koko” Pimentel III, seeks to see if RA 11207 or the Act Providing for Reasonable Rates for Political Advertisements, is being properly implemented. Zubiri said they received numerous complaints that political advertisements remained expensive. “What we want here is to push down the rates so you do not have to sell your soul to the devil. Media demands that we, as public servants, are beyond reproach. That we, as public servants, are supposed to be incorruptible. But how are we going to pay for these ads if we do not ask from bigwigs who have money? Then we compromise ourselves,” Zubiri explained. Bringing down the advertising rates for political candidates, he said, would allow more players and deserving leaders to enter into the political arena. “We are trying to push for a cleaner campaign. We are trying to push for better personalities… we want transparency, we want accountability and we want more people to participate in the electoral process. That is the reason why we came up with this law,” he added. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)