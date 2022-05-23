Photo Release

May 23, 2022 Developing peace, brotherhood with Indonesia: Sen. Aquilino “Koko” Pimentel III, during Monday’s hybrid plenary session, May 23, 2022, commends Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana, former Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) Chief of Staff Cirilito Sobejana and 50 other soldiers who will receive medals from Indonesian President Joko Widodo. “It would be a great honor and privilege for Secretary Lorenzana and General Sobejana to be the first ever Filipinos to receive the prestigious Medal of Peace, in recognition of their meritorious achievements, particularly in developing peace, diplomacy, friendship, and brotherhood with Indonesia,” Pimentel said. The senator said the awards is “a concrete manifestation of our fruitful and effective defense and security cooperation (with Indonesia). The Indonesian government is honoring Lorenzana and Sobejana and other AFP officers for their roles in the rescue of Indonesian fishermen in 2019 and 2020 off Malaysian waters near the southern end of Mindanao. (Voltaire Domingo/ Senate PRIB)