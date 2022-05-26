Photo Release

May 26, 2022 Senate oks bill penalizing indiscriminate firing: Sen. Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa, chairperson of the Committee on Public Order and Dangerous Drugs, expresses gratitude to his colleagues for supporting the passage of Senate Bill No. (SBN) 2501 or an Act Penalizing Wilful and Indiscriminate Discharge of Firearms, amending for the purpose Act no. 3815, as amended, otherwise known as the Revised Penal Code. Dela Rosa said he is grateful to everyone in the chamber who have seen the significance of the measure that protects and gives importance to the lives of every Filipino. “Mr. President, on behalf of the Filipinos who believe in a peaceful Philippines, I thank this august body. Maraming salamat po (thank you very much) Mr. President,” Dela Rosa said during the hybrid plenary session Thursday, May 26, 2022. (Henzberg Austria and Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)