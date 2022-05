Photo Release

May 26, 2022 Present: Sen. Imee R. Marcos responds to the roll call at the start of Session No. 40 of the Third Regular Session of the 18th Congress. Marcos sponsored House Bill No. 7575 or the bill seeking the establishment of the Bulacan Airport City Special Economic Zone and Free Port in Bulacan, which was passed on third reading by the Senate Thursday, May 26, 2022. (Bibo Nueva España/ Senate PRIB)