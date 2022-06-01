Photo Release

June 1, 2022 Kiko’s work as senator commended: Senators on Wednesday, June 1, 2022, adopt Proposed Senate Resolution No. 1018 commending Sen. Francis “Kiko” Pangilinan for his immeasurable contributions to the chamber’s fruitful achievements during the 17th and 18th Congresses. The resolution cited Pangilinan’s work as chairperson of the Committee on Constitutional Amendments and Revision of Codes, and of the Committee on Agriculture and Food. Pangilinan was also recognized for his deep concern over the plight of small farmers and his role in the passage of Republic Act No. 11598 or the Cash Assistance for Filipino Farmers Act, RA 11524 or the Coconut Farmers and Industry Trust Fund Act, RA 11511 or the amendments to the Organic Agriculture Act, and RA 11321 or the Sagip Saka Act. (Senate PRIB Photos)