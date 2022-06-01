Photo Release

June 1, 2022 Zubiri elected as Senate President Pro Tempore: The Senate on its last day of session Wednesday, June 1, 2022, adopts a resolution electing Senate Majority Leader Juan Miguel “Migz” F. Zubiri as Senate President Pro Tempore effective June 29, 2021, to allow the institution to fully discharge its administrative functions without interruption. The resolution was introduced by Senate Minority Leader Franklin Drilon before the chamber adjourned its session. Zubiri for his part made it clear that his position was just to make sure that the Senate would be able to conduct its business including the signing of payroll checks for employees. "So it is really an officer-in-charge post and we will subject ourselves again to an election once we come back on the last Monday of July,” he explained. Zubiri, before his election, sponsored Senate resolutions commending Senate President Vicente C. Sotto III, Senate President Pro Tempore Ralph Recto, Minority Leader Franklin Drilon and Senators Leila De Lima, Richard Gordon, Panfilo “Ping” Lacson, Emmanuel “Manny” Pacquiao, and Francis Pangilinan for their invaluable and exemplary contributions during the 18th Congress, which was adopted by the chamber. (Senate PRIB photos)