Photo Release

June 1, 2022 18th Congress curtain falls: Senators led by Senate President Vicente C. Sotto III pose for a group photo to mark the last session of the 18th Congress, Wednesday, June 1, 2022. In separate adopted resolutions, senators commended the work of colleagues whose terms are ending on June 30, namely Sotto, Senate President Pro Tempore Ralph Recto, Minority Leader Franklin M. Drilon, Sens. Panfilo “Ping” Lacson, Richard Gordon, Francis “Kiko” Pangilinan, Emmanuel “Manny” Pacquiao, and Leila de Lima. (Senate PRIB Photos)