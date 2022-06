Photo Release

June 3, 2022 Villar gives airboat to DENR: Sen. Cynthia A. Villar donates airboat to the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) to regularly check on the conditions at the Las Pinas-Paranaque Wetland Park (formerly LPPCHEA), including waste management in the said protected area. The airboat made of fiberglass and wood with metal frame was turned over to DENR= NCR Regional Director Jacqueline Canaan.