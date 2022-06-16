Photo Release

June 16, 2022 Senators grace the Rotary Club Of Manila 2022 Pro Patria Journalism Awards Ceremony: Senators Cynthia A. Villar, Win Gatchalian, and Aquilino “Koko” Pimentel III join members of the Rotary Club of Manila (RCM) in honoring this year’s roster of outstanding journalists during the Pro Patria Journalism Awards 2022 ceremony, Thursday, June 16, 2022, at the Conrad Hotel in Pasay City. The recipients of the Pro Patria Journalism awards this year are columnists Alex Magno, Iris Gonzales, and Joaquin Henson of the Philippine Star, radio broadcaster Elpidio “Deo” Macalma of DZRH Broadcasting Co., TV reporter Sandra Aguinaldo of GMA-7, and TV news anchor Jose Roberto Alampay of TV5. War correspondent Clarissa Ward of CNN International is this year’s recipient of the International Award for Journalism while veteran journalist Emil Jurado received the RCM Lifetime Achievement Award. (Voltaire F. Domingo / Senate PRIB)