Photo Release

August 10, 2022 Address energy issues on off-grid islands too: Sen. Risa Hontiveros in the organizational meeting of the Committee on Energy, Wednesday, August 10, 2022 asks Energy Sec. Raphael Lotilla to also address the long-standing problems on Off-Grid, Island-Based Distribution Utilities and asked for his thoughts on Congress' desire to review and update the 21-year-old EPIRA Law. "My maternal grandfather is from Naujuan, that's why I am very concerned on off-grid islands and their off-grid island-based distribution utilities and their festering long standing problems which, I really think, requires further investigation," Hontiveros said in a mix of English and Filipino. For his part, Lotilla assured the committee of their willingness and intent to work with Congress to address all problems in the energy sector. (Albert Calvelo/Senate PRIB)