Photo Release

August 10, 2022 Estrada convenes Senate Defense Committee for 19th Congress: Senator Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada, chairperson of the Committee on National Defense and Security, Peace, Unification, and Reconciliation, on Wednesday, August 10, 2022, presides over the organizational meeting of the panel and briefing by the Department of National Defense and the Armed Forces of the Philippines on their respective proposed priority legislative measures. Estrada said he is fully committed to helping the DND and the AFP in realizing its goals through meaningful legislation and budgetary interventions. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)