Photo Release

August 10, 2022 Boosted: A Medical and Dental Bureau (MDB) staff administers booster shot against COVID-19 to Deputy Secretary for Legislation Edwin Bellen during the launching of the Department of Health’s “Pinaslakas” booster vaccination program at the Philippine Senate in Pasay City Wednesday, August 10, 2022. Bellen was among the 20 Senate officials and employees who were given booster shots during the highlight of the program, which aims to increase the vaccination rate to achieve herd immunity in the country. (Voltaire F. Domingo/Senate PRIB)