Photo Release

August 17, 2022 Update on cases vs. Leila De Lima: Sen. Sonny Angara seeks updates on the charges filed against former Sen. Leila de Lima, Wednesday, August 17, 2022. During the organizational meeting and briefing of the Committee on Justice and Human Rights, Angara told Justice Sec. Jesus Remulla that foreign diplomats have "always" asked about De Lima's plight. "What I want to do is give an assurance that the cases are moving and that the wheels of justice are grinding in whatever direction they may lead," the senator said. In response, Remulla said he has informed members of the diplomatic corps that the cases against De Lima are already with the courts, and that "most of the evidence is there, and that the DOJ (Department of Justice) still has some evidence to present." Angara asked Remulla to submit to his office a report on De Lima's cases. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)