Senator Ronald "Bato" Dela Rosa attends the organizational meeting for the Blue Ribbon and Justice Committees: "Paano mo mako-correct itong mga convict na ito, ‘yung kriminal na ito kung the environment wherein they are being corrected ay not conducive for learning? Not conducive for reformation...lahat lahat na. Kawawa talaga, Mr. President, Mr. Chairman."

Senator Ronald "Bato" Dela Rosa on the proposal to regionalize jails in the country during the organizational meeting of the Senate Committee on Justice today, August 17, 2022