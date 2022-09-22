Photo Release

September 22, 2022 National Hijab Day: Sen. Robinhood C. Padilla presides over the Committee on Cultural Communities and Muslim Affairs public hearing Thursday, September 22, 2022 to tackle Senate Bill Nos. 805 and 1272 which seek to declare the first day of February of every year as National Hijab Day and to promote an understanding of Muslim tradition of wearing hijab. “This measure recognizes the freedom of Muslim women to wear the veil as part of their faith. Our goal is clear: if we can legislate and abolish ‘stereotyping’ or misrepresentation and discrimination in the tradition and belief of Muslim women. This is also a promotion of unity and a symbol of peace,” Padilla said in Filipino. “We would like to emphasize that this is not a simple appointment of the day for our Muslim brothers and sisters. This is not a simple bill. Rather, it serves as a signal and symbol to the entire country, if not the entire world, of our progress as a society,” he added. The committee also discussed Senate Resolution No. 149 which aims to investigate, in aid of legislation, the joint management agreement (JMA) on December 6, 2007 between the Clark Development Corporation (CDC), the National Commission on Indigenous Peoples (NCIP), and the Tribong Ayta concerning the development of Clark sub-zone. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)