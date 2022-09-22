Photo Release

September 22, 2022 Purveyors of ‘fake news’ should be jailed, fined: Senator Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada has filed Senate Bill No. 1296 to address the proliferation of disinformation and misinformation on the internet by criminalizing “fake news” as a cybercrime under RA 10175 or Cybercrime Prevention Act of 2012. Estrada said his bill aims to protect the public from the damage caused by deliberate online falsehoods and fake news and penalize those who knowingly spread false news or offer disinformation tools and services. (Office of Senator Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada/ Rey Javelosa)