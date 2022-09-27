Photo Release

September 27, 2022 AFP reserve force for the youth: Sen. Francis “Tol” N. Tolentino throws a question to a high ranking military officer on how he would encourage the youth to join the reserve force of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) during the Commission on Appointments’ (CA) Committee on National Defense meeting for the confirmation on the ad interim appointments of 63 officers of the AFP Tuesday, September 27, 2022. “How would you encourage our youth, not just in General Santos and in Sarangani, but even our youthful congressional leaders here to join the reserve force?” Tolentino asked, as he expressed support for the promotion and appointment of Reserve Command Col. Steve C. Solon. In response, Col. Solon said: “I firmly believe that it is the obligation of every Filipino to contribute to the country in one or the other and I believe that the reserve force is an excellent way to do it: it structures, it instills discipline and it builds leadership as you go up in the ranks.” (Joseph Vidal/Senate PRIB)