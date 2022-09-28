Photo Release

September 28, 2022 Pushing PH Sabah claim: Sen. Francis “Tol” N. Tolentino, during the Commission on Appointments' deliberations on the ad interim appointment of Enrique A. Manalo as Secretary of the Department of Foreign Affairs and 23 diplomats Wednesday, September 28, 2022, proposes to the agency to form a group that will handle international and commercial arbitrations to focus on Philippines’ claim to Sabah. Tolentino made the suggestion after citing the victory of the heirs of Sultanate of Sulu in their Sabah claim dispute against the Malaysian government. “The DFA should now seize the opportunity, we won, whether that was initiated by a private group is irrelevant, the implication is, we own Sabah. Around 750,000 Filipinos live there, stateless, without social security and health benefits, and not allowed to vote,” Tolentino said. In response, Manalo said he will convene the DFA’s sub-committee group under the cabinet cluster, which is composed of DFA, Department of Justice (DOJ), Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG), Department of National Defense (DND), and others to study the legal implication of the country’s sovereignty claim over Sabah. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)