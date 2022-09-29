Photo Release

September 29, 2022 Courtesy to the OVP: Senate President Juan Miguel “Migz” F. Zubiri appeals to his colleagues to give the Office of the Vice President (OVP) due courtesy when it comes to the approval of its proposed budget for 2023. Zubiri made the request during the hearing of the Finance Subcommittee A on the proposed P2.3 billion budget of the OVP Thursday, September 29, 2022, noting that the budget request would allow the office to help the Filipino people, especially during these times of calamities and tragedies. “I would just like to appeal to my colleagues that let us give her (Vice President Sara Duterte) that due courtesy. The courtesy we have given the previous vice presidents, particularly on the budget of the OVP and we approve it at the soonest possible time,” Zubiri said. (Senate PRIB)