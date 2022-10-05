Photo Release

October 5, 2022 Compañero leads panel discussion on Philhealth concerns: Sen. Alan Peter “Compañero” Cayetano, chairperson of the Committee on Government Corporations and Public Enterprises presides over the hybrid briefing Wednesday, October 5, 2022, by the Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (Philhealth) about its programs and services, including its financial viability and actuarial life. The panel also discussed possible amendments to the Philhealth law including the possibility of privatizing the public health insurance firm. Cayetano said the committee wants to find out whether it is advantageous to privatize Philhealth or keep it as it is. “The role of government is to do good and prevent evil. What is right is right, what is wrong is wrong,” Cayetano said. (Joseph Vidal/Senate PRIB)