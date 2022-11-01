Photo Release

November 21, 2022 Helping ph basketball program: Sen. Sonny Angara throws his support for the naturalization of Barangay Ginebra San Miguel import and American basketball player Justin Brownlee during the hybrid hearing of the Committee on Justice and Human Rights Monday, November 21, 2022. Angara filed Senate Bill 1516 which seeks to grant Filipino citizenship to Brownlee. “I just want to lend my support to the bills already discussed and filed by our colleagues… my colleagues have always been discussing in the Senate lounge on how they can help the country’s basketball program,” Angara said in mixed Filipino and English. (Screengrab/Senate PRIB)