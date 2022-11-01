Photo Release

November 21, 2022 Villanueva backs naturalization of Brownlee: Senate Majority Leader Joel Villanueva joins fellow senators in pushing for the granting of Philippine citizenship to Barangay Ginebra San Miguel import Justin Brownlee, saying the latter can bring glory to the country. Villanueva, at the hybrid hearing of the Committee on Justice and Human Rights on the naturalization of Brownlee Monday, November 21, 2022, said the Barangay Ginebra San Miguel import had shown his love, respect and admiration for the Filipino people, especially his fans since his arrival in the country in 2016. “Justin Brownlee will be a Filipino who can bring glory to our country and give excitement and hope to Filipinos anywhere in the world,” Villanueva added. (Voltaire F. Domingo/Senate PRIB)