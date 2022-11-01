Photo Release

November 21, 2022 Jinggoy Co-sponsors National Hijab Day Bill: Sen. Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada expresses his full support for Senate Bill 1410 which seeks to declare the first day of February of every year as National Hijab Day, saying the measure is an important step towards Christian-Muslim Filipino understanding and solidarity. Estrada, principal author of the measure, added that institutionalizing the declaration of National Hijab Day would encourage present and future generations to imbibe the culture and the spirit behind the practice of wearing hijab as a profession of faith, modesty and dignity. (Joseph Vidal/Senate PRIB)