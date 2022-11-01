Photo Release

November 21, 2022 Padilla sponsors National Hijab Day Bill: Sen. Robinhood C. Padilla, during the plenary session Monday, November 21, 2022, sponsored Committee Report No. 8 on Senate Bill No. 1410, otherwise known as An Act Declaring the First Day of February of Every Year as National Hijab Day. “The bill promotes free exercise of the rights of ‘hijabis’ without fear of discrimination and fear of promoting awareness or understanding on National Hijab Day (NHD),” Padilla said in Filipino. “For our Muslim brothers, this symbolizes healing, liberation, and unity,” he added. Padilla cited a study by the American Civil Liberties Union which showed that 69% of women who wear the hijab have experienced an incident of discrimination; 61% Muslim students have experienced bullying based on religion; 17% of Muslim students experienced physical harassment such as having their hijab removed. On the other hand, a report by the Council on American-Islamic Relations in Massachusetts said that 33% of Muslim students reported that they changed their appearance, name, and others to hide their religion. The objectives of the bill are as follows: to protect the freedom of religion and the right of Muslim women to practice their religion; to prevent discrimination against hijabis; to encourage women to show their solidarity by wearing hijab during the National Hijab Day; to promote appreciation for diversity in the expression of oneself and one's faith and religion; and to promote tolerance and acceptance of other lifestyles amongst the citizenry. (Voltaire F. Domingo/Senate PRIB)