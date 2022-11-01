Photo Release

November 22, 2022 Pimentel welcomes creation of Oversight Committee on Intel Funds: Senate Minority Leader Aquilino “Koko” Pimentel III welcomes the creation of a Senate oversight committee that will account the use of confidential and intelligence funds. However, Pimentel pointed out during the Senate plenary session Monday, November 21, 2022, he preferred that the Senate discourage the practice of allocating confidential and intelligence funds instead. “As stated by the Senate President, we have done this before so let’s continue to do the good practice. But there’s even a better practice, which is to discourage the allocation of lumps sums, especially in the form of confidential and intelligence funds in the national budget… In my mind, this is the second line of defense in the name of the people and for the people,” the senator said. (Voltaire F. Domingo / Senate PRIB)