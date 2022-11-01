Photo Release

November 22, 2022 Zubiri pushes for the creation of select panel on intel, confidential: Senate President Juan Miguel “Migz” F. Zubiri takes the floor Monday, November 21, 2022, to ask the support of his colleagues for the adoption of proposed Senate Resolution No. (SBN) 302 which seeks to create a Select Oversight Committee on Intelligence and Confidential Funds, Programs and Activities. In his sponsorship speech, Zubiri underscored the need to continue the tradition of the Senate to constitute a select oversight panel for the said funds, especially in dealing with confidential and intelligence funds amounting to over P9.28 billion for 2023. “We are cognizant of our own primordial role, power, and responsibility as holders of the power of the purse. We, the elected representatives of the people, must ensure that these funds are judiciously and rightly used,” Zubiri said during the plenary session. The chamber adopted, subject to style, SBN 302 with all the members as co-authors. (Voltaire Domingo/Senate PRIB)