Photo Release

November 22, 2022 Pia warns travelers vs fake eArrival Card website: In a privilege speech, Senator Pia Cayetano slams a fake website that charges a fee for the processing of the eArrival card, which should be for free. "This is something that I feel ruins our reputation as a country," she stressed, as she warned tourists, balikbayans, and Filipino travelers about the sponsored website. (Photo credit: Senate PRIB)