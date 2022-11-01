Photo Release

November 23, 2022 Holistic approach needed to solve social ills of gambling: Whether government decides to keep or phase out Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (POGOs), Sen. Francis “Chiz” Escudero urges his colleagues to try a different approach towards the culture of gambling in the country Wednesday, November 23, 2022. During the hybrid hearing of the Committee on Ways and Means probing the impact of the POGO industry in the Philippines, Escudero emphasized that government should be careful in crafting future policies that it will provide to the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR) and other agencies regulating the gambling industry in order to eliminate gambling-related crimes while retaining a robust government income from bets. "Clearly, we earn from it. Clearly, we look the other way with respect to some of the ills in connection with other forms of gambling but we should have a wholistic approach insofar as our decisions and recommendations as to how to prevent the social ills while still enabling PAGCOR to earn what it needs to earn and be able to serve whatever problems associated to it," Escudero said. He also advised PAGCOR to mirror gambling management practices in Singapore that encourage other income streams from gambling patrons such as attractive shopping centers, theme parks and other tourist attractions. (Voltaire F. Domingo/Senate PRIB)