Photo Release

November 23, 2022 One of the best cabinet secretaries: Sen. Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada conveys his support for the appointment of Sec. Benjamin Diokno as Department of Finance secretary during the meeting of the Committee on Finance of the Commission on Appointments Wednesday, November 23, 2022. Estrada said he knows the nominee personally having served under the administration of his father, former President Joseph Estrada. “I think he is one of the best Cabinet secretaries under the administration of my father,” he said. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)