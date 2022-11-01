Photo Release

November 23, 2022 Grateful to have Diokno in DOF: Sen. Grace Poe expresses her gratitude to President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. for appointing somebody like Sec. Benjamin Diokno to the Department of Finance (DOF) who truly understands the needs of the Filipino people. During the plenary session of the Commission on Appointments Wednesday, November 23, 2022, Poe recognized the contributions made by Diokno in the passage of various economic legislations such as the amendment to the Anti-money Laundering Act, Financial Institutions Strategic Transfer (FIST) Act and the Financial Products and Services Consumer Protection Act. “I would like to say that we are very grateful to have the President appoint somebody in the DOF that truly understands the needs of our countrymen not just as an academician, but as a proven effective practitioner,” Poe added. (Joseph Vidal/Senate PRIB)