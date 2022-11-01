Photo Release

November 23, 2022 Confirmed appointments of Bersamin, Diokno: Senate President Juan Miguel “Migz” F. Zubiri, chairperson of the Commission on Appointments (CA), leads in confirming and approving the ad interim appointments of former Supreme Court Chief Justice Lucas Bersamin as the executive secretary of the Office of the President and former Budget and Management Secretary Benjamin Estoista Diokno as the secretary of the Department of Finance (DOF) Wednesday, November 23, 2022. Zubiri said Bersamin has the full support of the legislative branch and that he looks forward to the six-year term of the former chief justice. Zubiri also expressed his full support for Diokno, recounting how he had the quickest appointment in recent CA history, with the CA body approving his appointment after a 5-minute deliberation as DBM Secretary in 2016. “His (Diokno) leadership is unquestionable in steering the ship of state in these very troubled financial times. The DOF for me is in great hands under the stewardship of this fine patriot and gentleman. Thank you for your continued service to our country,” Zubiri said. (PRIB photos)