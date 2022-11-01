Photo Release

November 23, 2022 Safeguards vs online gambling urged: Sen. Ronald “Bato” M. Dela Rosa seeks assurance that no persons would play online gambling under the Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (POGOs) within the Philippine territory. During Wednesday’s hearing November 23, 2022 of the Committee on Ways and Means, Dela Rosa asked the Philippine Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR) about its security measures in safeguarding online gambling and betting operations. “For example, a Chinese based in the Philippines who wanted to bet online gambling, is he allowed to do that? I don’t know how deep is your control and regulatory mechanisms against POGO operations,” Dela Rosa said. “Are you really adept when it comes to POGO operations?” he further asked. Dela Rosa clarified that he is not against or in favor of POGO operation but he is more concerned about the welfare of the Filipinos and what is best for the country. In response, Atty. Renfred Tan, representative of PAGCOR Offshore Gaming and Licensing Department, assured Dela Rosa that the government has enough safeguards through the Internet Protocol (IP) blocking system and "know your costumer" (KYC) application to ensure that no persons, whether foreigners or Filipinos, would bet online within the country’s territory. (Voltaire F. Domingo/Senate PRIB)