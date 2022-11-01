Photo Release

November 23, 2022 Phasing out the POGO industry: Sen. Win Gatchalian, chairperson of the Committee on Ways and Means, leads the third hybrid hearing on the three Senate resolutions seeking to probe the impact of the Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (POGOs) industry in the country, Wednesday, November 23, 2022. Still weighing on the economic and social costs, Gatchalian asked former Finance Secretary Gary Teves whether the government should completely phase out the POGO operations in the country, especially when it may affect the livelihood of Filipinos and the government's revenue collection. “I want this simple, palatable, and understandable for our constituents. Is your position to slowly phase out POGOs or to completely stop the operations through a phase out mechanism because of the 23,000 workers currently employed by POGOs?” Gatchalian asked. Teves, in response, warned that there would be an adverse impact on the Philippine economy should the government decide to shut down POGOs right away. He suggested that government could put in place a phase out mechanism on POGOs to cushion its impact on the economy. (Voltaire F. Domingo/Senate PRIB)