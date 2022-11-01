Photo Release

November 23, 2022 Pimentel explains vote on 2023 national budget: Senate Minority Leader Aquilino “Koko” Pimentel III, during the plenary session Wednesday, November 23, 2022, expresses his reservation on the P5.268 trillion national budget for 2023. Pimentel, who still voted for the approval of House Bill No. 4488 or the General Appropriations Act of 2023, noted that the presentation of the budget was not that accurate. He said the budget has P588 billion in unprogrammed appropriations which, he said, must be included in the bottom line of the budget as announced to the people. According to Pimentel, the actual increase in the 2023 national budget was actually 11 percent and not four percent. He said the budget contained lump sum allotments and centrally managed items such as the confidential and intelligence funds. However, Pimentel said, the 2023 national budget also have some positive features. For instance, he said, the agriculture sector has a 44 percent increase in the budget. He said priorities were also given to the education sector, social services as well as the health sector. “And for the first time we have a budget for the Department of Migrant Workers for our overseas Filipino workers. Our transport system would hopefully be helped by the budget because of the unprecedented show of support in pouring of funds to the Department of Transportation. The 2023 national budget also attempts to help our local government units,” Pimentel said. The Senate approved the 2023 national budget on third and final reaing with 21 affirmative votes, no negative vote and no abstention. (Voltaire F. Domingo/Senate PRIB)