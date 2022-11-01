Photo Release

November 23, 2022 Senate approves P5.268T national budget: Senate President Juan Miguel “Migz” F. Zubiri bangs the gavel after the chamber voted to approve on third and final reading the P5.268 trillion national budget for 2023. With 21 affirmative votes, no negative vote and no abstention, the chamber passed House Bill No. 4488 under Committee Report No. 10 or the General Appropriations Act of 2023 Wednesday, November 23, 2022. Zubiri congratulated Sen. Sonny Angara, chairperson of the Committee on Finance, and all the vice chairpersons for steering the passage of the 2023 budget. Zubiri also expressed his appreciation to Minority Leader Aquilino “Koko” Pimentel III and Deputy Minority Leader Risa Hontiveros for voting in the affirmative. (Senate PRIB)