Photo Release

November 23, 2022 CA confirms Bersamin, Diokno: Former Supreme Court Chief Justice Lucas Bersamin and Sec. Benjamin Diokno pose for a photo-op with members of the Commission on Appointments (CA) led by Senate President Juan Miguel “Migz” F. Zubiri, the chairperson of the appointments body, Wednesday, November 23, 2022. The CA confirmed the ad interim appointments of Bersamin and Diokno as executive secretary of the Office of the President and secretary of the Department of Finance, respectively. (Joseph Vidal/Senate PRIB)