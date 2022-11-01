Photo Release

November 23, 2022 Strengthening PH-Vietnam strategic partnership: Sen. Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa sponsors Senate Resolution No. 303 commending the National Assembly of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam under the leadership of its President, His Excellency Vương Đình Huệ, for strengthening the Philippines-Vietnam interparliamentary relations during the Senate plenary session Wednesday, November 23, 2022. In his privilege speech, Dela Rosa assured their counterparts in the National Assembly of Vietnam that through their respective parliamentary friendship groups, the Senate hopes to renew inter-parliamentary friendship and foster more important exchanges in the future. "We look forward that both our parliaments will continue to enjoy an excellent working relationship, as we continue to collaborate towards realizing the vast potential of the Philippines-Vietnam Strategic Partnership," Dela Rosa said. (Bibo Nueva España / Senate PRIB)