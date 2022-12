Photo Release

December 3, 2022 Pasay City: Amid the celebration of the International Day of Persons with Disabilities on December 3, Senator Win Gatchalian is urging the administration to ensure that learners with disabilities are not left behind in the education sector's recovery from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. 2 Dec. 22 file. Photo by Mark Cayabyab/OS WIN GATCHALIAN