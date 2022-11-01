Photo Release

December 6, 2022 Padilla supports Brownlee naturalization: Sen. Robinhood Padilla backs the naturalization of African-American cager Justin Brownlee. During the period of interpellation on a measure seeking to naturalize the Barangay Ginebra import, Monday, December 5, 2022, Padilla said he understands the need of the national basketball team to have tall players that could go against the elite cagers from other countries. Padilla, however, said he would oppose the naturalization of international football players given that the country has so many agile local players that could go toe-to-toe against foreigners. (Senate PRIB photos)