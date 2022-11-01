Photo Release

December 6, 2022 Abrupt resignation at SC?: Sen. Risa Hontiveros, during the Commission on Appointments deliberation on the ad interim appointment of Ivan John Uy as secretary of the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) Tuesday, December 6, 2022, seeks clarification on the latter’s “abrupt” resignation as deputy clerk of court for information technology when he was with the Supreme Court (SC) in 2005. She said reports alleged that Uy resigned from his position due to purported anomalies discovered by former Justice Antonio Carpio. Hontiveros said they also got information that Uy was made to resign by former Chief Justice Hilario Davide Jr. after an investigation on him. Uy said Davide knew his plan to resign but had asked him to stay and help institute judicial reforms at the SC. He said he had tendered his resignation six months prior to Davide’s retirement. He said Davide and former Chief Justice Artemio Panganiban issued a commendation letter to him before their retirement. Uy cited financial obligations to his family as his reason for his resignation. “My father was subsidizing me and encouraged me to leave the government. My salary was not enough if I want to send my children to good schools,” Uy said. Hontiveros asked Uy to submit to the committee a copy of his clearance from SC. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)