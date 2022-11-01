Photo Release

December 6, 2022 Philippine Congress-Bangsamoro Parliament Forum: Senate President Juan Miguel “Migz” F. Zubiri sponsors Senate Concurrent Resolution No. 5, which seeks to establish the Philippine Congress-Bangsamoro Parliament Forum. Zubiri, author and sponsor of the Bangsamoro Organic Law, said Congress would have better coordination with the Bangsamoro Parliament once the forum would be established. He said discussions on legislative concerns for the region would easily be tackled and actions on important matters could be swiftly taken. “It is in this sense that we urgently need to establish the PCBPF—which we will need if we hope to fully and properly implement the Bangsamoro Organic Law,” Zubiri said Tuesday, December 6, 2022. The Senate adopted Senate Concurrent Resolution No. 5, taking into consideration Senate Concurrent Resolution No. 2, with all senators made co-authors of the resolution. (Voltaire F. Domingo/Senate PRIB)