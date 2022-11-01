Photo Release

December 7, 2022 Stable China good for Philippines: Sen. Risa Hontiveros asks Philippine Ambassador to China Jaime Adriano FlorCruz how the country could engage with progressives and moderates in the Chinese government to ensure stability in the region. “How can we arrive at a fair and equitable settlement vis-à-vis our territorial dispute in the West Philippine Sea and China Seas?” Hontiveros asked FlorCruz during the Commission on Appointments (CA) committee hearing on the nomination and the ad interim appointments of 61 foreign service officials of the Department of Foreign Affairs Wednesday, December 7, 2022. FlorCruz, a former CNN chief correspondent in Beijing who worked and travelled in China for more than 40 years, said that the Philippines should engaged with China and wish them well in their endeavors. He told Hontiveros that a stable China would be good for the Philippines. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)